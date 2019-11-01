Home Cities Mumbai

10 vehicles gutted in fire at Mumbai building; no casualties

Four fire engines along with other equipment were pressed into service to douse the flames.

Published: 01st November 2019 12:49 PM

Fire broke out in Ismail building at Mumbai's Bhendi Bazar today early morning

Fire broke out in Ismail building at Mumbai's Bhendi Bazar today early morning (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: At least 10 vehicles were gutted in a fire that broke out at a ground-plus three-storey building in south Mumbai in the early hours of Friday, an official said.

No casualties were reported in the blaze. The incident took place at 4:45 am in Ismail Building on Maulana Azad Road in the congested Bhendi Bazaar area, a fire brigade official said.

He said that four fire engines along with other equipment were pressed into service to douse the flames. "No one was injured in the blaze as few people living in the residential-cum-commercial building had exited the structure safely," the official said.

He said that the cause of the fire will be known only after an inquiry. "Nine two-wheelers and a four-wheeler parked in the building premises were completely gutted in the fire," the official added.

