Home Cities Mumbai

BEST plans to ply 37 Tejaswini buses in Mumbai exclusively for women

BEST is already running a few ladies special buses on major routes, one of which is a double-decker bus between CSMT station and NCPA.

Published: 06th November 2019 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

BEST-Bus-Strike

BEST buses in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: In a bid to ensure comfortable and safe travel for women commuters, BEST will add 37 Tejaswini buses to its fleet and ply these on major routes in the city and suburbs, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) is already running a few ladies special buses on major routes, one of which is a double-decker bus between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-National Center for the Performing Arts(NCPA).

"We will be procuring 37 Tejaswini buses by the end of this month and once we get these, we will them ply them exclusively for women commuters," he said, adding that initially, these 35-seater non-AC diesel buses, will be plied during peak hours in the morning and evening.

"Considering the increase in female workforce and rise in the number of girl students travelling in buses, we have decided to run more ladies special buses," deputy public relations officer of BEST Manoj Varade said.

He added that Tejaswini buses will be plied on routes that witness increased footfall of women commuters. After reducing fares in July this year, the transport body has seen a spurt in ridership, which has gone up to 33 lakh daily, from 27 lakh in May this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BEST bus Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport BEST ladies special Mumbai ladies bus BEST Tejaswini bus
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: 60-year-old mentally ill woman, who fell into well, rescued after two days
Shiv Sena activists attack the Iffco Tokio General Insurance company's office in Pune| Express
WATCH: Shiv Sena activists vandalise insurance firm office in Pune
Gallery
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp