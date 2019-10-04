Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai woman gets seven years jail under POCSO for abusing 5-year-old girl

The matter came to light in April 2015, when the girl complained of severe pain and disclosed it to her father.

Published: 04th October 2019 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2019 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO

A complaint was filed with Mumbra police and the woman was arrested.

By PTI

THANE: A Thane court has sentenced a woman to seven years rigourous imprisonment for sexually abusing the five-year-old daughter of her live-in partner.

District Judge D G Murumkar also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on the 33-year-old woman, a resident of Mumbra town in Thane district.

In the order on October 1, the judge observed that additional public prosecutor Ujjwala Moholkar successfully proved all charges against the woman under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Moholkar told the court that the minor lived with her father and the woman.

The girl's mother was employed in Dubai at that time.

Her father used to remain away from home for prolonged duration because of his work and the woman would sexually abuse the girl in his absence, according to the prosecution.

The matter came to light in April 2015, when the girl complained of severe pain and disclosed it to her father.

A complaint was filed with Mumbra police and the woman was arrested.

She was tried in the court under Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the IPC and relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
POCSO Sexual Abuse
India Matters
Jadaiya Bai Baiga spent over 50 years of her life as a labourer hewing wood and even selling country-made liquor
MP tribal labourer debuts as international painter in Italy, France
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ( Photo | EPS )
Jagan announces 50% quota for women in market panel chief posts
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Cops to exhume bodies of  6 of family who died at different times, but in similar manner
The woman had applied for Indian citizenship immediately after her marriage however, it was not accepted on some legal grounds. (File Photo | AFP)
After staying on long-term visa for 35 years, Pakistan woman gets Indian citizenship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp