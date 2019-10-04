Duo who brought PMC Bank to its knees arrested

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Economic Offences Wing (EoW) of the Mumbai Police on Thursday made the first set of arrests in the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (PMC Bank) scandal. Rakesh Wadhawan, chairman of troubled realty firm Housing Development Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL), and his son Sarang Wadhawan, managing director — both accused of loan default — were on Thursday summoned for questioning and they were taken into custody after interrogation.

“Their response was not satisfactory... Their role in the case was sufficient ground for arrest,” an EoW official said. The EoW also attached assets worth `3,500 crore belonging to the Wadhawans.

Joy Thomas, former MD of PMC Bank, has been summed and his accounts have been frozen, sources said, adding the sleuths are also looking into former chairman Waryam Singh’s role in the multi-crore scam.

The arrests come two days after the RBI administrator approached the EoW against PMC Bank and HDIL officials for allegedly causing losses of Rs 4,355.43 crore. The EoW has registered offences under Section 409 of the IPC (criminal breach of trust by a public servant or banker), Section 420 (cheating) and 465, 466 and 471 (forgery) along with 120-B (criminal conspiracy).

The probe is in the early stage and the police are trying to collect more information about the scam. All those connected to the case will be called for inquiry, officials said, adding that as many as 44 bank accounts of HDIL and associate companies have been identified.

RBI put restrictions on the bank on September 23 after finding irregularities and misreporting of loans given to HDIL, to which it has a 73% exposure aggregating Rs 6,500 crore of its total loan book of Rs 8,880 crore. The entire loan turned NPA but PMC Bank again lent to the Wadhawans in August to help them pay off Bank of India to avoid NCLT proceedings.

