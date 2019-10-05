Home Cities Mumbai

No fresh notice needed for tree cutting in Aarey Colony: Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation MD

MMRC Managing Director Ashwini Bhide alleged that 'some people consider themselves superior to judiciary' and a 'new false propaganda is in the air.'

Published: 05th October 2019 05:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 05:05 PM   |  A+A-

An aerial view of the Metro-car shed area where environment conservation activists have been opposing the cutting of trees by the authorities in Mumbai

An aerial view of the Metro-car shed area where environment conservation activists have been opposing the cutting of trees by the authorities in Mumbai (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) dismissed green activists' contention on Saturday that a fresh notice was needed before cutting trees in Aarey Colony after the Bombay High Court dismissed petitions opposing it.

Protests broke out in Aarey Colony in north Mumbai on Friday night after MMRC started cutting trees for construction of a car shed for Mumbai Metro's phase III.

MMRC Managing Director Ashwini Bhide, in a series of tweets, said the activists should accept their defeat in the court "honorably".

The court dismissed all petitions in unequivocally clear terms, "but some people consider themselves superior to judiciary as well," Bhide added.

"A new false propaganda is in the air that 15 days notice is required after tree authority order getting uploaded on the website. This is absolutely baseless. The tree authority order is issued on September 13. 15 days are over on September 28. Action was awaited till HC verdict was out," she said.

ALSO READ| Bombay High Court refuses stay on cutting of trees in Aarey Colony

The Police have imposed section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in Aarey Colony, banning unlawful assembly, following strong protests against the felling of trees which began Friday night. While 38 protesters were booked under various sections of the IPC, at least 60 others were detained, police said.

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ashwini Bhide Aarey Colony Mumbai Metro Mumbai Metro shed protest
