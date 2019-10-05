Home Cities Mumbai

Opposition parties slam Shiv Sena, BJP for 'slaughter' of trees in Aarey Colony

In a veiled dig at Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray, the Nationalist Congress Party asked where were the 'fake environment lovers' when the hacking of trees began late Friday night.

Published: 05th October 2019 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

People enter in to the metro car shed on the spot during tree cutting at Aarey colony in Mumbai late Friday Oct 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

People enter in to the metro car shed on the spot during tree cutting at Aarey colony in Mumbai late Friday Oct 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The opposition NCP and Congress in Maharashtra targeted the Shiv Sena and BJP on Saturday, saying the ruling parties have failed to save trees in Aarey Colony.

In a veiled dig at Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray, the Nationalist Congress Party asked where were the "fake environment lovers" when the hacking of trees began late Friday night.

"The Aarey tree felling is nothing but hitting Mumbaikars by first rendering them helpless. The @ShivSena bedeviled for the last 25 years. Now, it is holding common Mumbaikars to ransom in alliance with BJP," NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik tweeted.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd started cutting trees late Friday night to make way for its car shed, hours after the Bombay High Court dismissed four petitions filed by NGOs and activists challenging the decision to allow felling of trees in the prime green lung of the city.

"Where were fake environment lovers who championed the ban on plastic when the tree felling started?" Malik asked on the micro-blogging site, tagging Thackeray and BJP.

Another NCP leader, Dhananjay Munde, condemned the "slaughtering" of trees and accused the state government of "muzzling" the voices of people who protested against it.

The Congress, on the other hand, asked the Sena if its alliance with the BJP was more important than saving the trees.

"This is the time @ShivSena. You are in the government, can stop this. The Mahayuti (mega alliance) is more important or the mega loss of trees?" Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant tweeted.

Banners had been placed in Worli, from where Thackeray is contesting the October 21 assembly polls, in which the Shiv Sena leader is seen asking in Gujarati "Kem chho Worli?" (How are you Worli?).

Referring to the banners, Sawant asked Thackeray to at least say, "Kem chho #AareyForest".

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shiv Sena BJP Aarey Colony Aarey protests NCP congress Aaditya Thackeray
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp