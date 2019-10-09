Maharashtra elections: Rebels might be hindrance for saffron alliance in Mumbai-Thane belt

Abhijit Mulye By

MUMBAI: Though not major, rebels can be a hindrance for the saffron alliance in increasing its tally in Mumbai-Thane region that has 60 out of 288 assembly seats.

For the 36 seats of Mumbai 334 candidates are in fray. The Shiv Sena and the BJP are the strongest parties in the region with 14 and 15 sitting MLAs in the city respectively. The Shiv Sena is now contesting 19 seats in the city while the BJP is contesting 17.

Though the saffron alliance aspires to increase this tally, rebellion within ranks has raised question marks on the ability of BJP and the Shiv Sena to make it happen.

Bandra East

Shiv Sena’s sitting MLA Trupti Sawant is contesting against official Shiv Sena candidate Mumbai mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar. Trupti had won the constituency in bypoll after her husband’s death.

She had won it against former Chief Minister Narayan Rane and hence was reluctant to let the seat go to someone else. The party faces a challenge to contain her discontent.

Versova

Four-term corporator Rajul Patel is the other Shiv Sena candidate who has not withdrawn her nomination from Versova. She is all set to fight as an independent candidate against BJP candidate Bharti Lavekar who had won with a thin margin against Patel in 2014 when Patel was Shiv Sena candidate.

Andheri

Former BJP corporator Murji Patel has revolted against Sena MLA Ramesh Latke from Andheri East constituency.

Except for these three constituencies of Mumbai, the saffron parties are facing a rebellion in neighbouring areas of Thane district.

Kalyan

Sitting BJP MLA of Kalyan West Narendra Pawar has refused to withdraw against official Shiv Sena candidate Vishwanath Bhoir.

The seat was allotted to the Shiv Sena in spite of having a sitting BJP MLA.

When contacted Pawar said that he had to take the step as BJP’s official candidate from Kalyan East, Ganpat Gaikwad is facing rebellion from Shiv Sena’s Dhananjay Bodare.

“Bodare had agreed to withdraw in favour of Gaikwad. But he didn’t. hence, I too didn’t withdraw,” said Pawar.

Pawar and Bodare both have been warned of action by their respective parties. However, they haven’t withdrawn from the fray.

“It is a sorry state of affairs that many candidates couldn’t withdraw their applications in the stipulated time period.

We are now trying for reconciliation where the rebel candidates would support the official candidate by via a statement,” said senior Shiv Sena leader Subhash Desai.

However, that is unlikely to work where the candidates have toiled for five years in hope of a constituency, said a senior BJP leader, who doesn’t want to be named.

Navi Mumbai

Shiv Sena rebel Vijay Mane refused to withdraw his candidature against BJP’s Manda Mhatre. Both the constituencies from the city have gone to the BJP.

“It is difficult to remain a spectator even after putting in so much hard work. We are going to fight the election, and we will face the consequences,” Mane said.

Mira Bhayandar

Geeta Jain, erstwhile mayor and sister-in-law of the BJP candidate Narendra Mehta refused to withdraw her candidature despite being sent a notice from the party.

Congress is riddled with infighting and is not in a position to reap the benefit out of the situation.

Former city NCP chief joined Shiv Sena a month back while former Bhandup MLA Sanjay Dina Patil followed the suit last week. This has left the NCP with Nawab Malik as the only leader with some substance in the city.

The BJP and Shiv Sena had won 44 out of 66 seats in the Mumbai Thane region in 2014 even after contesting separately. They are hoping to better the tally looking at their alliance and weakened Congress-NCP.

However, whether that could be pulled off or not depend solely on how the rebels behave.

