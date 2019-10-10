Home Cities Mumbai

Losses force DNA newspaper to close print edition, paper to go digital now

The 2005-founded morninger will close down its print editions in the financial capital and Ahmedabad and retain only the digital media operations.

Published: 10th October 2019 12:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 12:22 AM   |  A+A-

DNA is turning digital and sought reader's support in the 'new and challenging phase'.

DNA is turning digital and sought reader's support in the 'new and challenging phase'. ( Photo | DNA Webiste )

By PTI

MUMBAI: Citing commercial losses, the financially troubled Essel Group of Subhash Chandra on Wednesday announced a withdrawal of its daily newspaper, DNA.

The 2005-founded morninger will close down its print editions in the financial capital and Ahmedabad from Thursday and retain only the digital media operations.

The Chandra family is going through financial difficulties as some of its business bets have gone awry and the liquidity crisis made it difficult to refinance debt.

They are selling their promoter holding, over 90 per cent of it is pledged, to repay lenders.

The group still owes around Rs 7,000 crore to lenders after repaying over Rs 6,500 crore since March.

"The decision has been taken by the Company in order to optimize cost and reduce the losses," Essel Group entity Diligent Media Corporation, which runs the newspaper, said in a late evening statement.

"In this rapidly evolving market, a very thin line remains between the print and digital. There's duplicity in print and digital readership and the trend shows that our readers, especially the youngsters, prefer reading on their mobiles rather than in print. Only the medium is changing, not us," a front-page note by the editor said.

The note said DNA is turning digital and sought reader's support in the "new and challenging phase".

The announcement comes at a time when globally many media brands are retreating from the print side, like the popular magazine Newsweek, or tweaking their strategies for convergent media.

The DNA began from Mumbai in July 2005, when the rising ad-spend amid a boom in economic growth had led to entry of many new players in the financial capital.

The Hindustan Times had launched its city edition the same month, while the market leader Times of India's had introduced a tabloid, The Mumbai Mirror, just a few months before.

The HT group also launched a new business daily -The Mint with multiple editions since 2007.

The DNA said it will continue as a web-portal and it is also planning to soon launch a mobile application which will focus more on delivering video-based original content.

Readers having long term subscriptions can get a refund, the note said.

There have been many exits from the newsroom in recent past, but there was no word on the staff at the newspaper and how they will be accommodated.

The management was scheduled to have a townhall meeting during the day.

The DNA is the third paper to be closed in 2019 alone.

While the Deccan Chronicle Group-owned Financial Chronicle was shuttered earlier this year and merged with the parent's English broadsheet, Mukesh Ambani had made entry into the print with First Post in January but chose to wind up within six months.

The city-based eveninger Afternoon was also shut earlier in the earlier.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DNA Paper Chandra Family Subhash Chandra Essel Group
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Lighting has been put up at five rathas at Mahabalipuram ahead of the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
Here's how Mahabalipuram is getting ready to welcome PM Modi and Xi Jinping
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp