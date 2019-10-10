Ten enemies will be killed for every Indian jawan’s death, says Amit Shah

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: “Ten enemies will be killed for every Indian jawan’s death,” Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said while addressing an election rally at Jat in Sangli district on Thursday. Shah addressed three more rallies in the state.

“The whole world saw India in new light as soon as the Surgical Strikes were carried out. The world learnt that if they kill even one Indian, they will have to pay for it dearly,” Shah said while showering praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the surgical strikes and air strikes after Pulwama incident.

Shah further attacked the Congress and NCP over their opposition to the abrogation of article 370.

“When PM Modi brought the proposal to abrogate Article 370, both Congress and NCP were against it and were revolting against it. I want Rahul Gandhi & Sharad Pawar to answer to the people of Maharashtra why they were against the removal of Article 370,” Shah said.

Shah said Gandhi and the Congress had claimed that “river of blood” was flowing in Kashmir. Dismissing the same, the BJP chief said Kashmir is peaceful and “not a single bullet” was required to be fired.

“These people ran a false campaign in the country and across the world following the scrapping of Article 370, saying it will lead to problems. Modiji went to the UN, the entire world is standing with him on the issue, while Pakistan stands isolated in the world,” he added.

Under Modi's watch, the national security has strengthened, Shah said, adding that "the entire world has realised that if one Indian jawan is martyred, 10 enemies would be killed."

Shah also accused Rahul Gandhi of siding with the "tukde tukde gang" as he referred to the JNU sloganeering episode.

"Rahulji, if you want, you can abuse me, my party, Modiji. We will not say anything to you. But if you stand with those talking about disintegrating 'Bharat Mata', the BJP-led government will jail those who speak about disintegrating the country," he said.

Unlike the Manmohan Singh-led UPA regime, there is a change in the way world perceives India now, Shah said, and credited Modi for bringing about the change.

Addressing another rally in Solapur's Akkalkot area, Shah accused Rahul Gandhi of speaking on the same lines as Pakistan.

"Rahul Gandhi demanded evidence of surgical strike, so did Pakistan. Rahul Gandhi and Pakistan opposed scrapping of Article 370. I fail to understand why Pakistan and Rahul Gandhi are on the same lines," he said.

He said that former prime minister Manmohan Singh made more foreign trips than Modi, but the latter made more impact.

Shah also accused the Congress and NCP of encouraging dynastic politics and claimed the Devendra Fadnavis government in the state fared better in all areas than the previous dispensations.

Shah also asked Pawar to come clear on what the Congress-NCP governments did for people of Maharashtra.