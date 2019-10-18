Home Cities Mumbai

EC notice to Mumbai BJP chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha on communal speech

Mangal Prabhat Lodha apparently referred to the Dongri and Nagpada areas, inhabited mostly by minorities, while referring to lanes.

Published: 18th October 2019 05:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai BJP chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha

Mumbai BJP chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha (Photo | Mangal Prabhat Lodha Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: The Election Commission on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to Mumbai chief of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party Mangal Prabhat Lodha for his alleged communal remarks during the ongoing poll campaign.

Lodha had recenly at an election rally in Mumbadevi constituency, which has a sizeable Muslim population, hinted that the explosives used for blasts in the early nineties in Mumbai were "manufactured in the lanes within 5 km."

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Assembly elections - Fewer crorepati candidates in state than 2014

He apparently referred to the Dongri and Nagpada areas, inhabited mostly by minorities, while referring to "lanes".

The EC has taken cognizance of his speech and asked him to explain. According to a report, an EC team present at the meeting had recorded his speech.

Mumbai goes to the polls on October 21.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mangal Prabhat Lodha  Mumbai BJP chief Maharashtra Assembly elections Maharashtra Assembly polls Mangal Prabhat Lodha communal speech
India Matters
Rojo and Renji Thomas who unravelled the mystery behind the Koodathai murder case. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/ EPS)
How Thomas siblings blew the lid off in the sensational Koodathayi murder case
Chennai floods.| File PTI
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
The creches will all be close to construction sites so that the parents can come and watch at their children. | ( Photo | EPS )
Old buses in Bengaluru to turn into creches for construction workers’ kids
E. M. S. Namboodiripad. (Photo | Express)
100 years and still a vital force: Viewing the Left from the shores of Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
TSRTC JAC convenor E Aswathama at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on Thursday
TSRTC agitation: Striking employees hit the streets for 14th day
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp