Home Cities Mumbai

Maharashtra elections: Rs 29 crore seized by I-T department in Mumbai

The statement from the IT department did not reveal details about the seizure such as the identity of the persons from whom the cash was seized.

Published: 19th October 2019 09:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 09:40 PM   |  A+A-

File image for representational purposes. | (Illustration: EPS)

File image for representational purposes. | (Illustration: EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Income Tax Department said on Saturday that it seized a total of Rs 29 crore in unaccounted cash in the country's financial capital since the campaign for the October 21 Maharashtra Assembly elections began.

The election campaign drew to a close on Saturday evening.

The statement from the IT department did not reveal details about the seizure such as the identity of the persons from whom the cash was seized.

"The Department is giving special attention to the movement of unaccounted cash/valuables and also prohibition of distribution of cash/ valuables by deploying its Quick Response Teams at sensitive places in all 36 assembly constituencies in Mumbai," it said.

It is assisting the Election Commission to ensure the voters are not swayed with the use of cash and valuables, it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Income Tax Maharashtra assembly elections Maharashtra polls
India Matters
Good Economics for Hard Times: Better Answers to Our Biggest Problems
Of Abhijit falling for Audrey Hepburn and direct cash transfers
Dr Annappa N Bali
This 'Rs 10 doctor’ in Karnataka brings healthcare to the poor
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo | PTI)
Beneficiaries can occupy houses under PMAY (U) by 2021: Minister
An image of heap of paddy straw used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Plant that converts paddy straw into biogas set up to tackle Delhi pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp