Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai Metro ferries 600 million commuters in 65 months

In the first 398 days, the ridership notched 100 million and after 388 days, it reached another 100 million.

Published: 22nd October 2019 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Metro

Mumbai Metro (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Setting a record of sorts, the Reliance Infrastructure-promoted Mumbai Metro One Ltd (MMOPL) has ferried over 600 million commuters in just 65 months of operations, a spokesperson said here on Tuesday.

The spokesperson added that the unparalleled feat was possible due to its world-class services, customer-centric experiences and flawless operational excellence. Every year, the Mumbai Metro Andheri-Versova-Ghatkopar corridor has emerged as the preferred choice of city commuters.

"Every additional growth in ridership by 100 million on Mumbai Metro is noteworthy as the number of days taken to achieve it consistently decreasing, proving it is indeed the new lifeline of Mumbaikars," the spokesperson said.

In the first 398 days, it notched 100 million, after 388 days another 100 million, third 100 million came in 337 days followed by the fourth 100 million in just 300 days, the fifth 100 million added in 273 days, and now the sixth 100 million adding up to a total of 600 million achieved in a record 264 days.

Simultaneously, the MMOPL also witnessed growth on various routes last year with the three toppers being the Andheri-Western Express Highway-Andheri (27 per cent), Andheri-Chakala, JB Nagar-Andheri (17 per cent) and Ghatkopar-WEH-Ghatkopar (13 per cent). "This increase establishes MMOPL as a preferred mode of transport for travelling between suburban stations of Andheri and Ghatkopar and short-lap stations," said the spokesperson.

Now, the next five emerging stations are Saki Naka, Chakala, Marol Naka, WEH and Airport Road on a typical working day on the 11.4 km-long maiden Metro railway of Mumbai. Presently, Mumbai Metro offers 422 trips on weekdays operating 135,248 trains trips from October 2018-September 2019 with a 99.9 per cent punctuality rate and 100 per cent train availability.

The spokesperson said that another benchmark of operational excellence is Peak Hour Peak Direction Traffic which is approximately 25,326 commuters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Reliance Infrastructure Mumbai Metro Mumbai Metro commuters Mumbai Metro passengers
India Matters
Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during Haryana Assembly elections. (Phoot| PTI)
BJP to sweep Maharashtra and Haryana, predict exit polls
Sarbananda Sonowal cabinet on Monday has decided that parents with more than two kids will not get government jobs. (Photo | EPS)
Come 2021, people with more than 2 kids won’t get govt jobs in Assam 
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Islamabad's support to terror groups 'chief obstacle' to Indo-Pak talks: US
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Madras to help potters make oven-friendly clay utensils

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rafael Nadal married his partner of 14 years, Xisca Perello, at a castle in Mallorca on Saturday. (Photo | Rafa Nadal Foundation)
Rafael Nadal married longtime girlfriend in lavish ceremony in Spain
PM Modi with Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee. (Photo | Twitter)
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee on why his meeting with PM Modi was unique
Gallery
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
It's raining in South India and not everybody is happy. The bypolls in Kerala on Monday were affected by heavy rains, forcing many to brave submerged polling booths and waterlogged streets to cast their votes. Here is a scene from a voting booth at Ayyappankavu in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Water, water everywhere: Flood of emotions as rains lash South India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp