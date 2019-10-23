BEST launches bus services without conductors in Mumbai

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Mumbai civic body's transport arm BEST has for the first time started conductor-less bus services on two routes here from Wednesday, a senior official said.

Passengers will have to buy tickets at the originating stops while boarding these non-stop buses, he said.

The buses will ply on two south Mumbai routes - from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Gateway of India and from Churchgate to Nariman Point, the official from the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) said.

"These buses will operate during the morning peak hours and will not stop anywhere in between like other buses. Conductors will issue tickets at the originating stops and ensure that no ticket-less passenger gets on board," he said.

The conductor-less bus service has been started for the first time to streamline manpower utilisation, which will also benefit passengers on these routes, BEST's deputy public relations officer Manoj Varade said.

"These two routes are popular among tourists, office- goers and college students. Since these buses will have no stops in between, it will reduce the commuting time and help passengers travel faster," he added.