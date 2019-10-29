Mumbai celebrated quietest Diwali in 15 years

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Diwali season this year was quietest in Mumbai in past 15 years. Aawaz Foundation, the NGO that has been monitoring the noise pollution level in the city during festivals has said that fewer firecrackers were used this Diwali, the ones used were not causing noise pollution.

“This Diwali has been the quietest in 15 years since Awaaz Foundation began recording decibel levels in the city. Till about 2010, 100 per cent firecrackers exceeded the maximum permissible decibel levels. In some case, they were as high as 145dB. But, this year the firecracker use was considerably less and the crackers that were used were mainly sparklers, chakris and anars,” said Sumaira Abdulali of Aawaz foundation.

“This year's maximum of 112.3 dB was recorded just after the deadline of10pm and was significantly less than the maximum level of 2017 which was 117.8 dB. The noisy crackers were used in a designated location near the Gymkhanas on Marine Drive and therefore away from residential areas,” said the report published by the foundation.

The report also said that the lower decibels may be a result of greater awareness among people about curbing noise pollution apart from a fall in use of firecrackers over a period of time.

“This is truly a Happy Diwali for me,” Abdulali said.