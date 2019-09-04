Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai rains: BEST buses diverted in some areas due to waterlogging

Water-logging occurred in Sion and in areas near King Circle railway station and Gandhi market.

Published: 04th September 2019 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Vehicles ply on a flooded road following heavy monsoon rains at Vashi in Navi Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI

Mumbai Vehicles ply on a flooded road following heavy monsoon rains at Vashi in Navi Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI

By ANI

MUMBAI: Incessant rainfall in Mumbai and adjoining areas led to waterlogging in several parts of the city on Wednesday as a result of which BEST buses plying on the roads have been diverted on some routes.

The Sion road number 24 route bus has been diverted via Sion road number 3. The Samaj Mandir Hall-Pratiksha Nagar route has been diverted via Jai Shankar Yagnik Marg. Motilal Nagar Post Office route has been diverted via Best Nagar Marg. Gandhi Market (King Circle) route has been diverted via Bhaudaji road.

Diversions have also been made in Malad and Andheri areas.

Water-logging occurred in Sion and in areas near King Circle railway station and Gandhi market.

"I am unable to attend my classes due to heavy rain in the city. Waterlogging is a perennial issue in Mumbai. At times the cap of the gutters are also open so there is a fear while crossing the roads as one may fall in the ditches," Manav Chaudhary, a local resident said.

"The BMC should address the waterlogging issues in the city. The water should be pumped out using motors," he added.

"There should be proper maintenance of the drains so that waterlogging does not take place here," Shubham, another resident said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mumbai Rains BEST
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp