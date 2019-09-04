Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai rains: NDRF team deployed in Kurla as water level in Mithi river rises

Incessant rains have caused waterlogging in the low-lying areas of the city. The majorly affected areas lie between Kurla and Sion in North-Central and Central Mumbai.

Published: 04th September 2019

Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI

By ANI

MUMBAI: In view of the rising water level in Mithi river due to excessive rainfall, a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Wednesday were deployed at Bail Bazar in Kurla to avert any impending crisis the city may face.

The Sion railway station was completely waterlogged by today afternoon.

"I was going to the Currey Road station as my office is there. Right from Kurla upto Sion, there is waterlogging. I deboarded the train at Sion because going to the office is of no use as there might be more waterlogging ahead. I will return home now," Sachin, a passenger said.

"I had to go to CST but there is waterlogging from Kurla onwards, so I deboarded at Sion," Faisal, another passenger said

