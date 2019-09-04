Mumbai rains: Suburban train services hampered due to waterlogging near Matunga Road station

By ANI

MUMBAI: The slow trains plying under the Suburban train services of the Western Railway are not running due to waterlogging near Matunga Road station on Wednesday.

The fast trains running under Western Railways are plying normal services between Churchgate and Vasai railway stations.

A team of the Western Railway is assessing the water level for the resumption of services on the slow line.

Earlier in the day, due to heavy rainfall in the city and adjoining areas, track failure occurred at Virar station earlier on Wednesday due to which train services were hampered from Virar on the Western railway line.