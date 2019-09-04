Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai schools to remain closed on Wednesday as IMD predicts heavy rainfall

The corporation has urged the school principals to ensure students' safety if they reached school today morning.

A view of waterlogged railway tracks following heavy rains in Thane Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI

By ANI

MUMBAI: Schools in Mumbai will remain closed on Wednesday due to heavy rainfall which lashed the city last night, causing massive water-logging in several areas.

"In wake of IMD's warning of heavy rainfall for the rest of the day too, the schools shall remain closed today," the BMC tweeted this morning.

"The Principals of the schools where students are already in, are requested to take all precautions and ensure that the children are sent back home carefully and safely," the tweet further read.

Meanwhile, areas like Sion, Parel, Dadar and Byculla received heavy rain in the wee hours today. Incessant rains in the adjoining districts of Mumbai led to water-logging, causing trouble to the commuters. Water-logging also occurred in the areas near King Circle railway station and Gandhi Market.

"We are getting late for our classes as we are not getting autos. Drains are overflowing even some of them are not covered leading to foul smell in the area. The uncovered sewer drains posing a threat to students and passersby," a student told ANI.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange alert' for Mumbai and Thane for the day.

The IMD authorities have also predicted heavy rainfall for Mumbai and other adjoining districts for the next 2 days.

"Please take adequate precautions and ensure safety. Dial 100 in case of an emergency," tweeted Mumbai Police addressing to Mumbaikars.

The weather department said that the maximum and minimum temperatures will remain around 29 degree Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

