Ahead of Maharashtra elections, Eknath Gaikwad replaces Milind Deora as Mumbai Congress chief

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday appointed Eknath Gaikwad as the acting president of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee, in place of Milind Deora who had resigned citing the party’s debacle in Lok Sabha elections.“Congress president has approved the proposal for appointment of Eknath Gaikwad, working president, Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) as the acting president of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) in place of Milind Deora,” a party statement said.

It also said, “The party appreciates the contribution of the outgoing president of MRCC, Milind Deora.”

Deora resigned soon after Rahul Gandhi quit as party chief taking responsibility of the Congress’s debacle in Lok Sabha elections.

Deora was considered close to Rahul Gandhi and has hinted at taking up a central role.

The Congress has been battling a crisis in Maharashtra in the wake of the Lok Sabha poll debacle, with a host of leaders quitting the party and joining the saffron camp.

I am happy that my pending resignation as President, @INCMumbai has been accepted. I am grateful to @INCIndia for having been given the opportunity to serve Mumbai. I wish @GaikwadSpeaks ji my very best pic.twitter.com/iOPtd8tRw2 — Milind Deora मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) September 6, 2019

Party lauds Deora’s contribution

