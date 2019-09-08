Mumbai man throws friend's three-year-old child from seventh floor

By ANI

MUMBAI: A three and a half-year-old girl died after she was thrown from the seventh floor of an apartment by her father's friend here on Saturday evening.

The incident took place at an apartment in Colaba at around 7.30 pm. The girl died in the incident.

A case of murder has been registered and the accused has been taken into custody.

"One accused threw his friend's three and a half-year-old daughter from the seventh floor of an apartment in Colaba at around 7.30 pm today. The girl has died in the incident. Murder case registered at Colaba Police Station. The accused is in custody," said SS Nishandar, DCP Zone 1.

Further investigation is going on.