Home Cities Mumbai

Over 125 drug peddlers held in special drive over 8 months in Mumbai

More than 80 kiosks have been razed during this period with the help of the city civic body for selling drugs to students of various schools and colleges in Zone VIII, IX and X.

Published: 10th September 2019 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2019 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, behind bars

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: At least 125 drug peddlers have been arrested under a special drive in the last eight months from western suburbs and contrabands worth more than Rs 4 crore have been seized from them, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

Additional Commissioner of Police (West) Manoj Kumar Sharma said the seized items included MD or MDMA, a recreational drug, cocaine, charas, ganja etc.

"We have launched a massive manhunt in the west region and seized drugs worth more than Rs four crore from over 125 peddlers after filing around 107 FIRs," he said.

The ACP said the drug suppliers used women, and in some cases even children, as couriers.

He said senior police officials from Bandra to Oshiwara and the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) to Powai have been directed to flush out peddlers.

"We are concentrating on suburbs like Bandra, Oshiwara and Khar which are highly affected by the menace," said the ACP.

Giving details, he said more than 80 kiosks have been razed during this period with the help of the city civic body for selling drugs to students of various schools and colleges in Zone VIII, IX and X.

According to sources, many women were arrested by Bandra police for being part of the illegal drug ring.

"Gang of women peddlers, especially from Bandra, are found to be involved in the drug trade in a big way," they said, adding that these women used to supply expensive drugs like MD to areas like Andheri, Dongari, Jogeshwari, Borivali, and Nallasopara in neighbouring Palghar district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Drug peddlers
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu addressing media who was house arrested at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu, son Lokesh put under house arrest ahead of protest in Andhra
Onam festival celebration at Mahalingapuram Iyyappan temple in Chennai. ( Photo | EPS)
Malayalis celebrate Onam with joy and happiness
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp