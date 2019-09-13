Home Cities Mumbai

Over 38,000 Ganpati idols immersed at 129 spots in Mumbai

Immersions of several big idols, including the popular Lalbaugcha Raja, continued into Friday morning, the official said.

Published: 13th September 2019 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

Immersions of several big Ganesh idols, including the popular Lalbaugcha Raja, continued into Friday morning.

Immersions of several big Ganesh idols, including the popular Lalbaugcha Raja, continued into Friday morning. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Over 38,000 idols were immersed at 129 designated spots in Mumbai as Ganpati festivities came to an end on Anant Chaturdashi on Thursday, an official said.

Immersions of several big idols, including the popular Lalbaugcha Raja, continued into Friday morning, the official added.

Lalbaugcha Raja was immersed in the sea off Girgaum Chowpatty past 9pm on Friday.

The immersions were held in the sea at Girgaum Chowpatty in south Mumbai, Shivaji Park in the central part of the city, Juhu on the western coast, and Aksa, Versova and Marve coasts in the northern part of the metropolis, as well as other water-bodies and artificial ponds.

ALSO READ: Ganpati immersions - 18 dead across Maharashtra

A statement issued by the BMC said by 9 am on Friday, 7,627 sarvajanik (public) Ganesha idols were immersed while the figure for small household idols stood at 30,403, taking the total number of immersions over the last 24 hours to over 38,000.

Teams from the civic body's disaster management team, fire brigade, police, and other agencies were part of the safety and security apparatus for the immersions, an official said.

Chief Fire Officer P S Rahangdale said the fire brigade had deployed over 300 lifeguards to ensure the immersions passed off without any untoward incident.

In neighbouring Thane, a total of 6,190 idols were immersed.

According to figures released by the Thane Municipal Corporation, it included 5,574 public Ganpati idols and 482 community ones.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mumbai Mumbai Ganpati idols Mumbai Ganpati idols immersion
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp