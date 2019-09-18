Home Cities Mumbai

HC quashes 2004 sexual harassment case against angel investor Mahesh Murthy

The woman alleged that in February 2004, when she met Murthy at a coffee shop here, he touched her inappropriately and kissed her against her will.

Published: 18th September 2019 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

Bombay High Court

Bombay High Court (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court has quashed a 2004 sexual harassment case filed against angel investor Mahesh Murthy, noting that the reason for the delay in filing the case 14 years later is not "properly explained".

Following a complaint filed by a woman, the suburban Bandra Police had registered the case against Murthy in March 2018 under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 354 (sexual harassment) and 509 (outraging the modesty of a woman).

The woman alleged that in February 2004, when she met Murthy at a coffee shop here, he touched her inappropriately and kissed her against her will.

Murthy approached the high court earlier this month after a magistrate took cognizance of the charge sheet filed in the case.

In his plea, Murthy claimed that criminal law places a limitation on when certain offences can be filed and Section 468 of the Code of Criminal Procedure bars a court from taking cognizance after lapse of the period of limitation.

In cases lodged under IPC Sections 354 and 509, the limitation period is three years.

After hearing arguments, a division bench of Justices Ranjit More and N J Jamadar noted that the magistrate, after expiry of the period of limitation, could not have taken cognizance of the charge sheet.

"We have perused the order taking cognizance by the magistrate concerned, and we find that neither there is an application by the prosecution for extension of limitation or condonation of delay nor there are reasons for condoning such a delay by the magistrate," the court said in its order passed last week.

The bench held that continuation of prosecution of Murthy would be "abuse of the process of law".

"The allegation against the petitioner that he is a serial sexual offender would not be relevant to examine the validity and legality of the criminal proceedings pending before the learned magistrate," the court said.

Murthy is co-founder of Seedfund and founder and chief executive officer of Pinstorm Technologies Private Limited, a pay-for-performance digital brand management firm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahesh Murthy Bombay High Court Sexual Harassment
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp