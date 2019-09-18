No felling of trees in Aarey till September 30: Bombay HC

Abhijit Mulye By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday admitted four petitions on the status of Aarey land as forest and directed the authorities not to cut any tree till the petitions are heard on September 30.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has already permitted to the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) to cut down 2,646 trees to be able to build the Metro depot.

The high court bench, comprising Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice Bharti Dange, said they plan to personally visit the Aarey area to have a look into the issue.

Only four of the 12 petitions were admitted by the court as they were related to the crux of the matter, said activist Zoru Bhathena, who is spearheading the agitation of locals who are opposing the Metro depot at the Aarey land.

The petitions admitted on Tuesday pertain to whether the Aarey land is a forest or a flood plain of Mithi river and pertaining to the decision of the authority to permit cutting of trees.

MMRCL and the BMC have argued that metro is in larger public interest.