IMD forecasts 'extremely heavy rainfall' in Mumbai on Sep 19 

By Agencies

MUMBAI: The met department on Wednesday forecast "extremely heavy rainfall" on Thursday in Mumbai and adjoining Raigad district.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red rain alert, indicating "extremely heavy rainfall", for Mumbai and Raigad districts, said an IMD official.

This indicates a precipitation of more than 204 mm in 24 hours starting Thursday morning, he said. Schools and junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane and Konkan regions will remain closed on Thursday.

However, Mumbai would receive heavy rainfall on Friday, but Raigad will continue to receive extremely heavy showers that day also, the official said.

Taking to Twitter, state Minister of School Education Ashish Shelar said, "In view of heavy rainfall forecasts. As a precautionary measure, the holiday is declared for all schools and junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane, Konkan region for today 19 September 2019."

He further said that after taking cognisance of local conditions, the district collectors in other parts of Maharashtra will decide whether schools will remain closed or not tomorrow.