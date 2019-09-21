Home Cities Mumbai

Officials still clueless about origin of 'gas leak' in Mumbai areas

A fire brigade spokesperson said the unknown odour was also reported from areas adjoining the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in northern suburb Borivli.

21st September 2019

Chembus gas leak

Reportedly, the odour started emerging after 10 pm from places like Chembur, Mankhurd, Govandi and other nearby places. ( Photo for representational purposes | ANI )

By PTI

MUMBAI: A day after reports of unidentified odour prompted rumours of gas leak at a chemical fertiliser plant here, officials remained clueless about its source.

A meeting of senior officials has been convened on Saturday to discuss the issue, the civic body sources said.

Complaints of `gas leak' from many parts of the city initiated a search of the peculiar odour's source.

Many residents in Mumbai's western and eastern suburbs reported an unknown odour late Thursday night, prompting rumours of a gas leak at the Rashtriya Chemical Fertiliser's plant in the Chembur suburb.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said the odour was reported from Powai, Chembur, Mankhurd, Govandi, Andheri, Chandivali and Ghatkopar areas.

A police official said no injuries were reported.

A fire brigade spokesperson said the unknown odour was also reported from areas adjoining the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in northern suburb Borivli.

Nine fire engines were sent to various places to find out the source of leakage, the official said.

The Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL), which supplies piped gas in Mumnai, said it had received complaints of gas smell from various parts of Mumbai late Thursday night.

"Our emergency teams reached the sites from where the complaints were received. So far, we have not come across any breach in our pipeline system which could result in leakage of gas," the MGL said.

A BMC official said, "In order to trace the origin of the reported gas leak, we deployed fire engines at Deonar, Mankhurd, Chembur, Vikhroli, Dindoshi, Vile Parle, Kanivali and Dahisar areas".

The main police control room recived as many as 82 calls within three hours with complaints of gas leak, a senior official said.

The first complaint came around 8.39 pm on Thursday while the last call was around 11.43 pm.

A team of National Disaster Response Force visited RCF Chembur and other areas in the city but couldn't find presence of the gas, he said, adding finally they called off the operations around 3.30 am Friday.

