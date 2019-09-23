Tuition class owner stabbed to death by former employee in Mumbai over salary row

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: A tuition class owner was stabbed to death by a former employee at eastern Mumbai suburb of Ghatkopar.

Mayank Mandot (28) is the name of the deceased who ran Mandot Tutorials.

He had fired Ganesh Pawar on September 18 and allegedly even did not pay him his salary dues.

Pawar went to Mandot's office to ask for the dues on Sunday evening and ended up stabbing him with a knife after an altercation.

Police have arrested Pawar.

"We reached the spot when we received information on the incident. Pawar too has sustained injuries in the altercation but he has confessed the crime," said Sanjay Bhalerao, Sr. Inspector from the Pantnagar Police station where the crime has been registered.