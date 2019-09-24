10-year-old girl dies in Mumbai building collapse

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: A 10-year-old girl, Mahi Motvani, died when a portion of Ground plus five-storied building collapsed in the Western Mumbai suburb of Khar Tuesday afternoon.

Mahi was immediately rescued and rushed to the nearest Lilavati hospital, where she was declared brought dead, fire brigade sources said.

Four fire engines along with rescue vans, an ambulance, a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team and police personnel rushed to the spot soon after the incident was first reported at 1.20 pm. When the teams reached the spot they realized that the staircase of the building had collapsed. The rescue operators immediately vacated the building.

Staircase of Bhole Apartments , @ 13th & 17th Cross Rd Khar collapsed @ 1 pm. BMC, Police, NDRF, Firebrigade, Adani Elec responded quikly w 50 staff, 3 JCB & 2 Poclain. 20 ppl rescued. Efforts in full swing 2 rescue girl frm debris. — ashish shelar (@ShelarAshish) September 24, 2019

Mahi’s mother had by the time realized that her daughter has gone missing. Rescue operators then searched under the debris, they found Mahi and she was immediately rushed to the hospital, the officials said.

Debris is being cleared to ascertain there is no one else trapped under it, the officials added.