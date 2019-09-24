Home Cities Mumbai

10-year-old girl dies in Mumbai building collapse

Published: 24th September 2019 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 07:16 PM

Mumbai building collapse

Building collapse in Khar, Western Mumbai suburb (YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: A 10-year-old girl, Mahi Motvani, died when a portion of Ground plus five-storied building collapsed in the Western Mumbai suburb of Khar Tuesday afternoon.

Mahi was immediately rescued and rushed to the nearest Lilavati hospital, where she was declared brought dead, fire brigade sources said.

Four fire engines along with rescue vans, an ambulance, a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team and police personnel rushed to the spot soon after the incident was first reported at 1.20 pm. When the teams reached the spot they realized that the staircase of the building had collapsed. The rescue operators immediately vacated the building.

Mahi’s mother had by the time realized that her daughter has gone missing. Rescue operators then searched under the debris, they found Mahi and she was immediately rushed to the hospital, the officials said.

Debris is being cleared to ascertain there is no one else trapped under it, the officials added.

TAGS
Mumbai building collapse Khar building collapse Mahi Motvani
