Bombay HC directs BMC to shift families to Mahul area within 12 weeks

The Bombay High Court on Monday directed the Maharashtra government to shift families it had resettled to Mahul area within 12 weeks.

Published: 24th September 2019 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 11:34 AM

Bombay High Court

Bombay High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Nearly 5,500 families, were displaced last year when the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, also known as Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, had demolished encroachments and illegal constructions along the Tansa water pipeline.

The families were resettled by the government at Mahul, an area adjacent to eastern Mumbai suburb of Chembur.

The people who were shifted, moved the court demanding resettlement at a better, non-polluted neighbourhood.

A division bench of the Bombay High Court had directed the state government on April 3, to deposit Rs 15,000 per month as rent and an additional Rs 45,000 as refundable deposit in the bank accounts of the residents and other people affected by the project.

The state government, in turn, had moved a plea against the order.

While hearing the state government’s plea on Monday, the division bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice Bharati Dangre said the Maharashtra government cannot force any person to stay at any residential colony in Mahul.

The bench directed the government to either shift the families in 12 weeks or pay them to rent of Rs 15,000 per month. The court also said no more people should be shifted to Mahul.

The bench relied on an order passed by the NGT in 2015, stating the levels of air pollution in the area is harmful for human health.

