Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai diary: Indian Navy to get its largest dry dock

The Indian Navy is all set to get its largest dry dock, which has a capacity to accommodate three ships, including aircraft carrier, later this week.

Published: 24th September 2019 02:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

Navy to get its largest dry dock

The Indian Navy is all set to get its largest dry dock, which has a capacity to accommodate three ships, including aircraft carrier, later this week. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will dedicate it to the nation. This is the first dry dock in the country which is built in water. It was a challenging task as it required a complete reorientation of design and materials. Huge blocks of concrete had to be first made on the shore and then taken to water and fixed into the rocks. Five lakh tonnes of concrete or the 1.5 times of the concrete used for the Bandra-Worli sea link has gone into making of this `1,000 crore worth of dock.

IIT-B develops system to predict floods

IIT-Bombay professors, who had developed a city flood warning system after 2015 floods in Chennai, are now developing a similar system for Mumbai. The system analyses information on weather, high-low tide timings, water levels of lakes, rivers and other water bodies to forecast floods six to 72 hours in advance. A team of 30 scientists have developed the system in 18 months. It predicted 80 percent of floods correctly when it was fed with 2015 data. An article on the system was recently published in the international journal “Current Science”. The system has been handed over to the national coastal research centre and will undergo several more tests over next year before being put to regular use, the scientists from IIT-Bombay said.

Birth rate in the city shows slight decline

The birth rate – live births per thousand people – has declined marginally in Mumbai. In 2018-19, the city had birth rate of 11.83, down from 12.14 in 2017-18 and 12.05 in 2016-17. The report states that infant mortality rate – deaths per 1,000 live births of children under one year – in the city has also gone down to 24.63 in 2018-19 from 26.33 in 2017-18 and 26.14 in 2016-17. The data is part of the soon-to-be-released environmental status report of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The city has population density of 26,453 per sq km, the data shows.

Panvel-Vasai local services soon?

For the much needed east-west connectivity, the Mumbai Rai Vikas Corporation (MRVC), is exploring the possibility of running a local train between Panvel on harbor line and Virar on the Western line on suburban Mumbai section. Currently Mainline Electircal Multiple Unit (MEMU) trains are being run between Virar and Diwa on Central line. The Diwa-Panvel line is being used only for long distance and goods trains. MEMU trains are also being run between Virar and Dahanu. MRVC, at a recent meeting, discussed plans to convert all the MEMU to EMU (locals) and extending it. Laying two additional lines between Virar and Panvel and starting local services is a project which has been pending for over a decade. Following the recent discussions, the project is likely to get a move-on, a senior official said.

Abhijit Mulye
Our correspondent in Maharashtra
abhijit.mulye@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp