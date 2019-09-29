Home Cities Mumbai

Five members of gang held in Mumbai for duping man of Rs 14 lakh

The accused had promised the victim good returns through the sale of medicines for cancer treatment.

Published: 29th September 2019 06:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2019 06:25 PM   |  A+A-

Fraud, theft

Express Illustration

By PTI

MUMBAI: Five members of a gang have been arrested for allegedly duping a man of Rs 14.40 lakh on the pretext of promising him good returns through the sale of medicines for cancer treatment, police said on Sunday.

"The accused were arrested on September 26. They are identified as Shehzad alias Zuber Siddique (41), Iftekar Afat Ahmed Sheikh(30), Maskoor Ahmed alias Kaifi Matloob Ahmed Siddique (38), Babban Siptehasan Sheikh (30) and Kaushal Rajbhai Mandliya (23)," an official of Kurar police station said.

As per the complaint lodged by Jagjeet Singh Garcha (75), in May this year, he had received a message on an online messenger service, in which a woman, who identified herself as Rose Mary Kristen, told him that she was a doctor by profession.

Soon, she started chatting with him on WhatsApp as well. "In June, Garcha received an e-mail from her, in which Kristen claimed that she works for a company which manufactures medicines from cancer cure," police said.

"She told Garcha that there was an urgent requirement of three litres of chemical for the medicines, which costs Rs 14.40 lakh. Assuring him good returns, she requested him to transfer the money into her company's bank account. Believing her, Garcha moved the money into the account. When he tried to contact Kristen a few days later, she stopped responding. He realised that he had been duped," the official said.

Garcha lodged an FIR with the Kurar police, following which a probe was launched. "With the help of bank transactions and details of the social media accounts, we tracked down all the five accused. They had duped other people from Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Gujarat in a similar way," DCP (Zone XII) Dr DS Swami said.

He added that the entire cash, including 25 ATM cards of different banks, nine mobile phones, a car, a motorcycle, a laptop, a tablet device and documents were seized from them. They have been booked under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention) and also sections of the IT Act. The five accused were produced before the court, which remanded them in police custody, police sources said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mumbai Police Mumbai crime Mumbai gang fraud Mumbai fraud cases
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus 7T smartphone
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
An artisan gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga for sale ahead of Durga Puja festival in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
India gears up for Durga Puja celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp