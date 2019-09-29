Mumbai Police arrest three after busting sex racket in Andheri

By PTI

MUMBAI: A sex racket allegedly operating from a hotel in Andheri in the metropolis was busted by Mumbai police's Crime Branch late Saturday night, according to an official. He said that three people were arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Immoral Traffic Prevention Act, while two others are wanted.

"Acting on a tip-off about immoral activities at the hotel in JB Nagar area of Andheri, a Crime Branch Unit 10 team raided the place. The main accused, Karan Naman Yadav alias Gulli, used to run the racket by soliciting customers online through several mobile phone numbers," he added.

He said that Gulli, who owns the hotel, has been arrested along with Santosh Yadav and Ashok Yadav, while two persons identified as Samir and Amar Yadav are absconding. "They have been remanded in police custody till October 4," he added.