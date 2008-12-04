What is so absolutely revolutionary about this boat is its silence. The silence, that would let you listen to the faintest twitter of the birds. The silence, that would let you listen to the murmur of the winds, the chatter of the monkeys and swish of the water when a fish darts by.

This solar boat, developed by Eco-tech India CEO Shyamkumar S., can best be described as a dream-come-true for ecotourism. It has no engine, but only a motor that is as silent as silence could be. ``This boat would find great use in wildlife sanctuaries and bird sanctuaries, for the animals would not be disturbed by the sound of the engine,’’ said Shyam. The greens would love it for it has absolutely no noise, no air pollution, no water pollution and runs for hours on a bright sunny day.

The boat also has a great potential in the tourism sector because of its eco-friendly nature. While one drop of oil from a petrol-run boat could pollute one million litres of water, this boat would not pollute any water body at all. ``The cost of running even the smallest engine would come to Rs 50 for one hour but here, it is powered by the sun, absolutely free,’’ said Shyam.

One of the most attractive features of the smooth-sailing boat is the revolving chairs. It has four of those and they come in handy when you are out on a bird-watching tour. You can just turn around to any area of the waterscape to catch a glimpse of those rarest of rare birds.

``The two important factors when you build a boat are stability and safety. With a twin-hull design, this boat never wobbles. It is both very stable and very safe,’’ said Shyam, who unlearnt everything he knew about boat-building before developing this novel vehicle. ``Most of us think that fitting a large solar panel on a boat is impossible. Since this is a twin-hull design, we have ample space on the roof,’’ he said. The 300-watt solar panels of 1.2 metre X 80 cm on the roof of the boat were provided by Ammini Solar Private Limited, Pappanamcode.

Operating the boat is as simple as switching on a fan or a light. It has minimum friction and is designed so as to become highly efficient. The speed of the boat can be adjusted. It has five forward speed and two reverse speeds. It can be run at a speed range of 5 km per hour to 15 km per hour.

When you go downstream, the boat becomes naturally faster.

The total development cost of the boat came to approximately Rs 4 lakh, of which Rs 1.29 lakh came from the Kerala State Council for Science Technology and Environment for the initial project. ``This technology is much more cost-effective than what is now available in the market and is compatible with any boat that is used in the tourism sector,’’ said Shyam, whose company Eco-tech deals solely with the transfer of know-how in the matter of environment-friendly technologies.

