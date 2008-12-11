THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: From high school level onwards, legal studies and human rights protection will be made compulsory subjects of study, Law Minister M Vijayakumar has said.

Inaugurating the Human Rights Day Celebrations 2008 organised by Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) at Old Assembly Hall on Wednesday, the Minister also said that the State Government would formulate a plan under which advocates, social workers, health workers, police personnel, jail officials, journalists and others would be given education on human rights.

Steps would be taken to coordinate the activities of different government departments to implement the orders given by the Commission at its sittings in tribal areas. The directives given by the Commission after holding sittings in adivasi colonies in Kannur, will be implemented in a time-bound manner, the Minister said.

KSHRC chairperson Justice N Dinakar who presided over the function said that majority of the complaints received by the Commission related to police and Excise. He administered the Human Rights oath to those present at the function.

DGP Jacob Punnoose, KSHRC members Justice V P Mohankumar, Justice A Lekshmikutty and Prof S Varghese, Joint Commissioner of Police P Salim and KSHRC secretary S T Christilda Celine spoke at the function.