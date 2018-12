THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala University Syndicate on Tuesday decided to confer D.Litt degrees on actor Mammootty, director Adoor Gopalakrishnan and Mridangam artist Umayalpuram Sivaraman.

The dates for conferring the degrees will be announced later after consultations with the selected personalities.

The Syndicate has also decided to defer a decision on the appointment of a CPM leader’s son as lecturer in the Commerce Department of the University.