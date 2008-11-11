THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A reinvestigation has been ordered into the case of acid attack on Air India former security officer S.S.Batave here in April.

IG Thiruvananthapuram Range Arun Kumar Sinha has ordered the reinvestigation considering a representation submitted by the prime accused in the case and former airport manager of Air India, T.Rajeswaran.

Narcotic Cell assistant commissioner Ramesh Babu has been directed to conduct reinvestigation.

The decision for reinvestigation into the sensational case has kicked off a controversy.

A section of airport workers allege that reinvestigation on the basis of a representation given by the accused could be considered only as an attempt to rescue the accused.

Batave suffered serious burns on his face, shoulder and chest after an unidentified person hurled acid on him in front of his rented house at Karikkakom here on April 4 evening.

The local police had chargesheeted Rajeswaran, assistant manager of Universal Aviation Services (UAS), Ashok Kumar V.S, former employee of UAS, Santosh, and his friend Shojan. They were charged under attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy.

It may be recalled that City Police Commissioner Ravada Chandrasekhar had said at a news conference held in connection with the arrests a few months ago that there were solid evidences to prove the involvement of all the accused in the case. Rajeswaran and Ashok Kumar had planned the attack and Santosh and Shojan, who had criminal track records, executed it, he had said.

The stern actions taken by Batave against certain unlawful activities of Rajeswaran and Ashok Kumar was the provocation for the attack.

Rajeswaran who is now under suspension has alleged in the representation that he was falsely implicated in the case.

‘’The reinvestigation is ordered to ascertain whether there were any lapses in the probe,’’ the IG said.