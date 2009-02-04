THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The results of JAAIB/CAIIB examinations conducted by IIBF, Mumbai, has been published on their website www.iibf.org.in. The last date for applying for the May examinations is March 7. Graduates including final year students can apply for Diploma in Banking and Finance course. Details can be had from Deputy General Manager, State Bank of Travancore, Thiruvananthapuram main branch.