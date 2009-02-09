THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Institute of Educational Technology (SIET) will distribute medical/engineering entrance top winner CDs at subsidised prices for economically backward students.

SIET said in a statement here on Wednesday that 25 engineering entrance CDs worth Rs 5,000 will be distributed for Rs 1,000 and 20 medical entrance CDs worth Rs 4,000 for Rs 800. This facility will be available only till February 20.

For more details, contact 0471-2338541(office) and 0471-2301249 (show room).