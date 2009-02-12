ON Monday, the blind and partially sighted students at the International Institute for Social Entrepreneurs (IISE) at Vellayani were an excited lot. The focus of their excitement was a floating platform, a miniature boat jetty that was developed by the Mechanical Engineering Department of the College of Engineering, Trivandrum (CET). What makes this jetty unique is the fact that it was made out of used empty PET bottles.

A one-of-its-kind platform in the country, its frame is made of ‘Aanjili’ wood. There are 24 compartments inside the frame and each compartment has no less than 110 PET bottles. Altogether, the arrangement has as many as 2,500 PET bottles, each bottle expected to carry 1 kg.

``Not only is it a good solution to use waste bottles, it also serves as a great platform to sit on, have group discussions or simply enjoy the serene surroundings and cool breeze of the lake itself. It also helps them to have a better and easier access to the lake for swimming and for getting into paddle boats and a kayak,’’ said Paul Kronenberg, who, along with his partner Sabriye Tenberken, established the IISE at Vellayani.

All the students at IISE wanted to get a feel of the platform, which has a size of 10 ft x 7 ft x 2 ft. The floating platform is made of marine plywood and above it a checker sheet - as used in platforms of buses - is fixed. ``Surely people can fall off, like any other floating platform, but it is a matter of balance. The good thing is that the balance skills are being trained, which is very helpful for anyone to have these under control,’’ said Paul.

This platform, developed by the engineering students under the guidance of their Professor, B. Anil, can carry a maximum load of 1,500 kg. Apart from Anil, Professor K.S. Saji Kumar and second year M Tech students Premchand V.P. and Kamal Krishna were involved in the designing of the platform.

Ten more students were involved in the fabrication of the unit. The boat jetty was handed over by J. Letha, Principal of the College of Engineering, on Monday.

``Kerala has a lot of backwaters, wetlands and water-logged areas. These platforms have a huge potential from the tourism point of view. If we can change the design a little bit, we can use the technology to make even bridges in areas like Kuttanad,’’ said Anil.

For the past two years, the CET and IISE have been working together through CET’s community service scheme under the Technical Education Quality Improvement Programme. ``This idea happened to be very useful to the blind and partially sighted participants of the IISE. The scheme is a win-win situation for both parties, where the students gained experience in creating useful items for society, and the participants of the IISE will use it in daily activities,’’ said Paul.

Are there any blind-friendly features to the platform? ``No, it is not made with special blind-friendly features but the friendly features on it serve all. There is a grip rope around it, so people who want to get out of the water can hold on to these,’’ said Paul.

Necessity is the mother of invention, they say. In this case, it was a request from the IISE for a floating deck that led to the invention.

reema_narendran@epmld.com