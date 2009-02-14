THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Extend the closing time of retail liquor outlets from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., ensure supply of chilled beer at all outlets, shift liquor shops from isolated areas to main roads...goes the hundreds of suggestions being received at the newly-introduced SMS Client System of the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (KSBC, a.k.a., Bevco).

Within two days of its launch, more than 100 complaints were received by the System, which was launched by Excise Minister P.K.Gurudasan on Wednesday.

Solemn suggestions apart, there were also some heart-rending complaints like the one on the rude behaviour of the salesmen at the KSBC outlets. Anyone who has a complaint or suggestion regarding KSBC services can send it by SMS to the number 9447297902. It would be received in a computer at the KSBC headquarters here. An acknowledgement with a reference number would be returned to the sender immediately and the complaint or suggestion would be forwarded to the field officer concerned of the KSBC by SMS.

Once an action is taken on the matter, the same would be informed to the sender by SMS.

In case the sender wants to maintain anonymity, it can be mentioned in the complaint so that the phone number would not be disclosed to the field officers.

Ensuring prompt action on complaints, reducing expenditure and ensuring transparency are aimed through the system, KSBC managing director N.Shanker Reddy said. The new system also eliminates the chances of suppression of complaints as all the complaints get registered in the system at once.

‘’More than seven lakh customers are dealing with KSBC every day through 350-odd retail outlets, more than 500 bars and 16 warehouses. They might have numerous complaints and suggestions regarding the services. Since mobile phone has become very common, the system is expected to be much effective,’’ said Reddy.

The system, developed by the Thiruvananthapuram-based Brain e-solutions, is also being used for sending official communications to some extent, he said.