THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Livestock Development Board (KLDB), a State Government undertaking, is starting a technical consultancy targeting grassroot level dairy farmers as well as prospective big investors in the State’s dairy sector.

The consultancy, LIVECON, will act as a full-fledged division of the KLDB providing farmers with scientific project reports and technical expertise as well as advice on good cattle management practices. LIVECON will be based at the KLDB headquarters in Pattom here. Labour Minister P.K.Gurudasan will launch the consultancy at the inauguration of the second phase of the ‘Ksheeradhara’ project in Kollam on Monday.

‘’Many farmers are prepared to take up projects involving small and large numbers of cattle today. But there is a shortage of technical expertise in the dairy sector. Also, dairy farmers approaching banks for loans are asked to produce detailed project reports, which are difficult to come by. LIVECON can help out in such cases. We can visit the farms, provide expertise and prepare project reports,’’ KLDB managing director Dr Ani S.Das said.

If that is one aspect of the project, the other is more up-market. LIVECON will help erect, manage and commission hi-tech dairy farms involving 500-1,000 heads of cattle. It will also help establish laboratories for such farms as well as Government departments. (KLDB had set up a full-fledged lab for the Central Frozen Semen Production and Training Institute in Bangalore). To provide expertise in specific areas, KLDB also plans to hire retired veterinarians, engineers and accountants.

The third aspect of LIVECON is a technical advisory service on farm management practices. Dairy farmers can contact the KLDB for advice or e-mail their queries to kldboard@sanchar.in.

KSHEERADHARA PHASE II TO BE LAUNCHED ON MONDAY Food Minister C.Divakaran will launch the second phase of ‘Ksheeradhara,’ a scheme aimed at increasing milk production in the State, at Chathannoor in Kollam on Monday.

In the first phase of the scheme, high-productive cows were selected and artificially inseminated. The second phase will focus on better care for the cows and calves. Labour Minister P.K.Gurudasan will launch LIVECON and Agriculture Minister Mullakkara Ratnakaran will inaugurate the district-level progeny testing scheme for cattle.