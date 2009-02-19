THE second edition of the Dakshin Prahar exercise of the Indian Air Force (IAF) began in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

Combat fighters of the IAF such as Mirage 2000s, Sukhoi 30 MKIs and Jaguars are taking part in the exercise, which covers the southern peninsula as well as a large portion of the territorial waters.

Simulated combat scenarios, ‘attacks’ on targets, mid-air refuelling and other tactics are to be played out as part of the week-long exercise.

The basic idea of the air exercise is to test the ‘Flexi Airspace’ concept of the IAF. The aircraft participating in the missions are operating from a number of IAF bases.

The first edition of the Dakshin Prahar exercise was held in 2007. The present edition will conclude on February 25.

