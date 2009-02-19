THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Department of Personnel and Training, under the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, has rejected the State Government’s request for a CBI probe into the corruption and irregularities in awarding development projects to the Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited (KMML), Chavara, during the tenure of the previous UDF Government. The Ministry informed the state Chief Secretary that the Personnel Department had considered the matter in consultation with the CBI, which has intimated that as the State Government had decided to abandon some of the projects under the modernisation programme, the private contractors had moved the courts and the matter was subjudice. “Moreover, the Lok Ayukta of the State has also ordered an inquiry by the State Vigilance Department on May 2, 2006 and the Vigilance Department is seized of the matter,” the Personnel Department pointed out.

The Personnel Department also cited that no inter-state or international ramifications had been brought out in support of the proposal for investigation by the CBI. The State Government was told that in view of this, it had not been considered feasible to hand over the case to the CBI for investigation.

But sources in the Government pointed out that the reason cited for rejecting the request for CBI inquiry was unjustifiable. The private companies, which had entered into contracts with the KMML, had not initiated litigation against the company with regard to the abandoning of the projects. The arbitration being conducted by the companies were part of their contract with the KMML. As it was not subjudice, it would not amount to contempt of court, the sources said.

There had been allegations that there were national and international conspiracy involving some of the UDF ministers, top officials in the Central public sector undertaking MECON Ltd, high officials in the State Government and top officials in the KMML in the country and abroad. State Government sources alleged that Centre rejected the proposal for CBI inquiry in order to save UDF leaders and some Government officials.

The Vigilance had been investigating the case based on the Lok Ayukta judgment, but the Government had sought a CBI probe since the inquiry was not satisfactory. Based on the Cabinet decision to seek a CBI probe, the Lok Ayukta had been requested to grant permission to stop the Vigilance inquiry. Following this, the Lok Ayukta had ordered to stop the Vigilance inquiry. Besides, the CAG report of 2006 also had brought into light large-scale corruption and irregularities involved in awarding contracts related to development projects in the KMML.

It was on January 24, 2000, that the Industry Department had issued orders to set up four projects - a mineral separation plant to increase the ilmanite production by 3 lakh tonnes, project to increase titanium dioxide production by 60,000 tonnes, a new oxygen plant, and a modern bagging machine in 24 months. But the consultancy, MECON Ltd had failed miserably in implementing the project. There was no basis to the conceptualisation of the projects. While the projects had to be completed in 2006, it was in the first quarter of 2006 that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) was submitted. MECON, equipped with the power of attorney, had been awarding orders for machineries and making advances expediting corruption. When the DPR was submitted, the project cost had been increased to Rs 1,113.42 crore from Rs 760 crore.