AS part of controlling vector-borne diseases, Thiruvananthapuram Corporation will carry out fogging in the following areas from 4 p.m. onwards on Friday:

Pallithura, Vayyammoola, Sree Ganga Nagar, Pavithra Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Pound Kulam, Muttathara, opposite Pangode market, Edatharamukku, Silver Hill, Friends Nagar, Maruthurkavu bridge to Kulathara junction, Chiramukku junction to Iranimuttam, Manjadi, Nandan Nagar, Kanaka Nagar, Sreeragam Road, Naduvathu temple road, Ambalakunnu, Edagramam, Melamkode, Panchappura junction to Nandavanam, Manikyavilakom Road, SAP camp, SAP quarters, Vanross junction to Adhyapaka Bhavan via Chempaka Nagar, Convent Road, Kunnu bungalow, Pachalloor, Punchakkari, Koliyoor, Prashanth Nagar, Priyadarshini Lane, Fort, Medical College and Nandencode wards.

Mass fogging will be undertaken by the Health Department at Thiruvallom, Punchakkari, Poonkulam, Vellar and Pachalloor wards on Friday and Saturday.

While fogging is done, public have been asked to keep the doors and windows open for the smoke to enter and thereby control mosquitoes.

