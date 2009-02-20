This rare photograph shows a young Mahatma Gandhi in the uniform of the Indian Ambulance Unit, which he created in Africa.

ON Page 236 of ‘Soldiering On,’ a surprisingly hefty coffee-table book brought out by the Directorate of Public Relations (DPR), Ministry of Defence, to mark the 100th anniversary of the Armed Forces’ fortnightly ‘Sainik Samachar,’ is a 45-year-old article that would be of interest to space buffs, and also, to the people of Thiruvananthapuram.

Written by Dr Vikram Sarabhai for the February 9, 1964, issue of ‘Sainik Samachar,’ three months after the Thumba Equatorial Rocket Launching Station (TERLS) started operations, the article illuminates the reasons why Thumba, a fishing village with little visible credentials, was chosen by Dame Fame.

``The Indian National Committee for Space Research set up by the Department of Atomic Energy, examined with the active help of the Kerala Government in detail the entire coastal belt from Trivandrum to Alleppey, for a site which, in addition to being almost exactly at the magnetic equator, would also provide other facilities required for the rocket range,’’ Sarabhai wrote.

Finally what clinched it in favour of Thumba, noted Sarabhai, was its comparatively low population density. The magnetic equator, in fact, crosses very close to Kollam at about 8 1/2 degrees north geographic latitude, but Thumba, 32 km south of Kollam, was selected because the number of people to be moved was lesser.

In the same article, Sarabhai remembers the contributions of British scientist J. Allan Broun, director of the Trivandrum Observatory from 1852 to 1865, to the study of geomagnetism. Broun’s findings were based on his study of the diurnal variations of the magnetic declination at Thiruvananthapuram near the magnetic equator, Sarabhai wrote.

But our story today is about ‘Sainik Samachar,’ which started its life as an Urdu magazine ‘Fauji Akhbar’ on January 2, 1909, to cater to the needs of the British Indian Army.

The 16-page weekly began publication from Allahabad, and the same year, Hindi and Punjabi editions were brought out from Shimla. By 1954, the number of editions had grown to nine, and it was re-christened ‘Sainik Samachar.’ The Malayalam edition was started 10 years later. In 2009, when it celebrates its 100th birthday, it has 13 editions.

‘Soldiering On’ is basically a collection of articles and photographs - some of them quite rare - that have been published over these hundred years.

``Can we afford to forget those five hundred or more men who were killed although they had done nothing wrong either morally or legally?’’ is how Mahatma Gandhi began his February 18, 1920, retort ‘Jalianwala Memorial’ on the atrocity committed by General Dyer.

One quite interesting photograph, a rather grainy one, shows Gandhiji in the uniform of the Indian Ambulance Unit, which he created during the Anglo-Boer War in Africa. Another is an August 9, 1947, photograph of the farewell party given to the officers of the newly-formed Pakistan Army by their Indian counterparts. Look closer and you can see Mountbatten in the crowd.

A much-later one shows India’s first aircraft carrier INS Vikrant gliding into Bombay Port on November 3, 1961. The Prime Minister himself was there to receive her. There are simply hundreds of such photographs which exude nostalgia. The 250-page anthology takes you through the golden moments of Indian military history, nay, Indian history itself.

A MALAYALI CONNECTION

‘Soldiering On’ also speaks of a Malayali who was Director of Public Relations, MoD, in 1947, perhaps the first Indian DPR.

Col M.K. Unni Nair was originally a correspondent with ‘The Statesman’ in Calcutta. During World War II, he served as Armed Forces Information Officer, but later set off to Korea as the Indian delegate on the UN Commission for Korea. But, sadly, on August 12, 1950, Nair was killed along with Christopher Buckley of the ‘Daily Telegraph’ and Ian Morrisson of ‘The Times’ in Waegwan, South Korea, when their jeep struck a landmine.

‘Soldiering On’ has a picture of his ashes being brought to Delhi.

``Col Nair was fearless, in the best traditions of his mother service, his profession and his duty as a PRD man,’’ writes Sitanshu Kar, principal spokesperson of the Defence Ministry and publisher of ‘Soldiering On.’

