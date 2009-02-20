THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Technocrat K.P.P. Nambiar, singer K.P.Udayabhanu and music director M.K.Arjunan have been selected for the Symphony life-time achievement awards instituted by the Symphony Television.

Announcing the awards on the occasion of the third anniversary of the Symphony Television, poet O.N.V.Kurup and Symphony TV managing director V.Krishna Kumar said that Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary T.K.A.Nair would present the awards at a function to be held at A.J.Hall in Kochi on February 22. They said that the awards carry a cash prize of Rs.25,000, citation and memento each.

The prizes for the winners of the `Rangoli’ programme will also be presented at the function. Actor Mohanlal and playback singer K.S.Chithra will give away the prizes to the winners.