Hospitality industry awards presented

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India felicitated 19 persons from the hospitality industry for their excellence in their respective sphere of work at its 9th annual awards ceremony held at Chennai last week. The function was inaugurated by Ambika Soni, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture.

Vishal Pathak, Rooms Division Manager, Leela Kempinski, Kovalam, received the award for `Young Rooms Division Manager of the Year’. His experience for the last 10 years has been with industry giants such as The Oberoi, The Taj and The Leela group of hotels in the areas of Accommodations & Operations Management.