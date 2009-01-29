THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A mass transport project amounting to Rs 300 crore in the Corporation areas is under the active consideration of the State Government, Local Self-Government Minister Paloli Mohammed Kutty has said.

``As part of the mass transport project, Rs 100 crore will be allotted to Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi Corporations in association with the Transport Department for the purchase of high speed, fuel-efficient and low-floor buses. This can reduce the problems in the urban transport sector to a certain extent,’’ said the Minister after inaugurating the two-day seminar organised by TRIDA here on Wednesday to gather views and suggestions to prepare a second master plan for Thiruvananthapuram Capital Region (TCR), Vision 2030.

The Minister said that the efforts for preparing a new master plan would be given priority by the State Government and it would actively consider the proposals submitted by the Town Planning Department.

``Parking is another major issue in the city. The Corporation and TRIDA should give immediate attention to tackling this issue,’’ he said.

The Minister pointed out that the benefits of the developmental activities should also reach the poor sections of the city. ``The first priority should be given to providing houses, toilet facilities and drinking water supply to the needy,’’ he added.

According to him, necessary steps should be taken to develop basic infrastructure facilities outside the city, as such areas would be the centres of development in future. ``By 2030, major developments would come in places adjacent to the city. In view of this, TRIDA should take the lead in co-ordinating development activities in places like Kazhakkoottam, Kudappanakunnu, Vilappil, Pallichal, Venganoor and Vizhinjam,’’ the Minister said.

He also said that the Government is considering the expansion of the Corporation by incorporating adjacent panchayat areas which have acquired the characteristics of the city.

Law Minister M. Vijayakumar presided over and MLAs V.J. Thankappan, V. Surendran Pillai and George Mercier, TRIDA chairman C. Ajayakumar, Chief Town Planner Eapen Varghese, TRIDA secretary B. Dileep Kumar, District Panchayat president Anavoor Nagappan and State Planning Board member C.P. Narayanan also took part in the seminar.

The seminar was organised in association with the Town and Country Planning Department, Govt of Kerala, District Panchayat, Corporation and Environment and Development Initiatives for Trivandrum (EDIT). It will continue on Thursday and the valedictory address will be given by Minister M. Vijayakumar at 4.30 p.m.