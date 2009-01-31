THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chandran Poochakkad’s transformation into perhaps the only person in the world capable of taking out documents, undamaged, from even the most complicated, intricate lamination happened over a decade ago.

Back in 1996, an unexpected crisis had threatened to blow away the future of Chandran’s bosom friend. This friend, an IT professional, had got a job in the US. But when the time came to get his BTech degree attested at the US consulate, the friend was in for a shock.

The degree certificate had been laminated. The attestation seal cannot be stamped on a laminated certificate and non-attested Indian degrees are not accepted abroad. The friend began a desperate search to find someone who could de-laminate his certificate. He send word to Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi; to each and every part of the country. He found none.

The friend approached Chandran, who was then working in an export company, to see whether there were de-laminators in Europe or Gulf. Chandran too had to disappoint his friend. “By this time he was getting increasingly insecure. When I sensed he might do something unthinkable, I offered to try,” Chandran said.

At that point, Chandran did not know what lamination was. He then set about learning the process. He found that lamination involved covering a document with dry gum-coated thin plastic sheets on both sides and then passing it through a heated compressor. The gum melts, penetrates into the thin sheet of paper and spreads until the last molecule of air is squeezed out.

To de-laminate, Chandran thought in the reverse. “It did not work. By heating a laminated document, you can easily get the plastic out. But that is not enough to get the gum out. It has fully melted into and merged with the paper,” Chandran said.

He kept laminating and de-laminating - tried various methods of compression and heating, experimented with various surfaces - but kept failing. But finally, after over a month, he managed to extricate 1 mm of plastic, along with the gum, from a laminated document. “If I could uncover one millimetre, I knew I could do it for another 10 mm and more,” Chandran said.

Chandran’s friend got his BTech degree - just as it was before he got it laminated. He flew to the US soon after. Thus, Chandran claims he became the first person in the world, and the only one, to develop a fail-proof method to de-laminate a paper document.

Texas University had done research into de-lamination some years ago. They succeeded, in part. They got the plastic and the gum out. But the print on the document faded. “I don’t use chemicals. So the print will not fade, not even a shade. My process will not inflict any new damage on the document,” Chandran said.

There are others too who could de-laminate. But they, like the researchers of Texas University, deal only with single-layer lamination. “That is easy. The risk lies in taking out documents from double or multi-layered laminations,” Chandran said.

It becomes even more riskier when the paper is hand-made. PhD certificates awarded by some universities in Maharashtra and the MBBS and MD certificates issued by the Punjab University are prepared on hand-made paper. “Here the surface is uneven, it changes every millimetre. So each millimetre requires different pressure. In such cases, it might take a whole day to get the paper extricated,” Chandran said.

He, however, will not reveal his ‘trade secret’. He has not even taught his assistants in the shop he runs in the first floor of the Saphalyam complex, Palayam. Health hazards, Chandran said.

“The process involves a lot of heating and the fumes are toxic. Even the industrial mask I use is inadequate. I don’t want to expose others to these fumes,” Chandran said.

This, he said, was why he had no intention to turn de-lamination into a commercial enterprise. There is one other reason.

Chandran is an aspiring novelist. He needs more time for research and writing. His first book ‘Adrishyathayude Nizhalukal’ has won the Kairali Sahithyapuraskaran, 2007. He himself has written the English version, ‘Shadows of Invisible’.

In spite of the creative pursuits that engages him more these days, Chandran is willing to help. Chandran can be consulted at his shop, ‘Dubai Duty paid Shop ‘N De-Laminators’, at Saphalyam Complex. Call him at 2321421 or 9447208757.

