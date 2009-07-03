THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Agriculture Minister Mullakkara Ratnakaran has said that Rs 8 crore has been allocated for extending organic farming of plantain, vegetables, ginger and pepper in 8,000 hectares in the State.

In a written reply to the Assembly on Thursday, the Minister said that the State Horticulture Mission and Agriculture Department were jointly implementing various projects to encourage organic farming in the State.

An assistance of Rs 10,000 will be given for each hectare for organic farming in three phases in three years.

The Minister also informed that assistance would be provided for certification of organic products.

Considering 50 hectares of farm land as a single unit, a certification fee of Rs five lakh will be provided at the ratio of 1.5:1.5:2 for three years. Rs 4 crore has been allocated for 80 certification units.

The promotion of organic farming and certification will be implemented on project-basis, he said.

As part of promoting organic farming, 2,785 earth worm compost units will be set up, he said. Each unit will cost Rs 60,000. Fifty percent of the cost (Rs 30,000) will be allotted. The unit will be of the size 20x1.5x0.75 m. Small units will also be considered. Rs 8.35 crore has been allocated for 2,785 units.

Assistance will also be given for providing training in organic farming, the Minister said.

The Minister said that the Kerala State Seed Development Authority had been entrusted to distribute vegetable seeds through the Krishibhavans. Seeds for starting vegetable gardens on house premises, educational institutions and other institutions will be distributed through Krishibhavans. The State requires 15 lakh tonnes of vegetables annually. Of this, 40 percent is produced in the State and 60 percent is imported from other states, the Minister said. He informed the House that efforts had been on to change the situation.

Vegetable cultivation development projects will be implemented in 200 villages. Vegetable and Fruits Promotion Council of Kerala (VFPCK) is implementing vegetable cultivation development projects in 528 panchayats from all districts.

Vegetable cultivation will be done in 1,000 hectares, he said. As part of the food security programme, vegetables will be cultivated in 1,000 hectares of paddy fields. The VFPCK is also planning to cultivate vegetables in 20,300 hectares.

During 2009-10, as part of the Vegetable Village project, financial assistance at the rate of Rs 10,000 per hectare up to a maximum of five hectares will be provided. The amount can be used for purchasing seeds, organic manure and organic pesticides, he said.

The VFPCK will expedite providing loans for vegetable cultivation at an interest rate of six percent. The Council will also arrange insurance facility.

For marketing the vegetables, the Government is planning to start 21 self-sufficient farmers’ markets, he said. 227 markets have already been started. 58 collection centres will also be opened, he said.

The Council is also planning to impart training to farmers in new technologies in vegetable and fruit cultivation, he said.